Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expands By 34.6%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 110,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,607. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.