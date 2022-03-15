Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Increases By 46.5%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ENGIY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 836,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,444. Engie has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

