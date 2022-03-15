Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declines By 24.2%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,489,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,306 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000.
Shares of LDSF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 263,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $20.42.
