Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Declines By 42.0%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.