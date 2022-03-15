Short Interest in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Grows By 26.0%

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

