Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Drops By 36.7%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,077,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. 1,927,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,221. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.