Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 36.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 40,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

