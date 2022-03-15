Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Increases By 77.3%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Kairos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

