Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Decreases By 38.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kubient by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kubient by 64.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kubient by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Kubient has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.75.
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubient (KBNT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.