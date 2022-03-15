Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Increases By 38.0%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LOCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,473,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

