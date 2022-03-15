Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Drops By 37.5%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 398,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139. Lundin Gold has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

