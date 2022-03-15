Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 45.9%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.64%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

