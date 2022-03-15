Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Declines By 45.9%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.64%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
