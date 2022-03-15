Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 88.8%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Neoen from €37.50 ($41.21) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Neoen has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

