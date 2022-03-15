Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Decreases By 40.3%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

