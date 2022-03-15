Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Decreases By 39.9%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.0 days.

DOGEF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $171.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02.

DOGEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

