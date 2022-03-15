Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Declines By 43.7%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 13th total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 772,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palisade Bio by 595.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 146,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.