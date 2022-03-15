Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Rises By 50.0%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Slam stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,431. Slam has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

