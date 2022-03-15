Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Decreases By 28.0%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.07.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

