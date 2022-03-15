Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 23.7%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08.
