Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 23.7%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

