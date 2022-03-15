Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Drops By 35.2%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

UGRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 66,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61.

Get urban-gro alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,626,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About urban-gro (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.