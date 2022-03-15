Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Drops By 30.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VTIP opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.