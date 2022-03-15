Short Interest in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Declines By 22.4%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

