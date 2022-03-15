Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Increases By 63.4%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Whiting USA Trust II has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

