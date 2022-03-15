Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMMNY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,900. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
