Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMMNY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,900. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

