Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter valued at $1,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

