Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGTX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

