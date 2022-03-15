Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SIG opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.