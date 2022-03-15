Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €96.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Siltronic stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $149.76.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

