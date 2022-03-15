SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Critical Contrast

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.41 $180,000.00 N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.80 $405.58 million $7.69 25.02

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% Concentrix 7.26% 20.18% 10.06%

Summary

Concentrix beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

