Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. Analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

