Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SKYA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 911,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,097 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 3,829.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 549,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skydeck Acquisition (SKYA)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.