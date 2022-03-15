Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P Buys 25,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00.

AHCO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 594,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,129. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $23,370,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

