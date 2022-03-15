Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

