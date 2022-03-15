Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.38. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

