Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.