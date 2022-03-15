SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after buying an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

