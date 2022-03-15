Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

