Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,757 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

