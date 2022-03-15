Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.85) to GBX 347 ($4.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.14 ($3.20).

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.73 million and a P/E ratio of -100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.51).

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.50 ($25,882.31).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

