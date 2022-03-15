Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

