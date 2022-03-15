Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,541 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $975,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NMFC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.