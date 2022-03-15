Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.78%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

