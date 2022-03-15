Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of LSI opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

