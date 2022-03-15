Spire Wealth Management Has $809,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

