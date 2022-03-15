Spire Wealth Management Makes New $688,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $699.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

