Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $284.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $285.00.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

