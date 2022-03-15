Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

