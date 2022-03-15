Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICD opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

