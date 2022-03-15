Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,008 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

