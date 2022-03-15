Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,456 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

